Mildred B. Struewe, age 89 of Buckner, MO passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2016 at Centerpoint Medical Center. Services were held, Friday, June 10, 2016 at the Ebenezer United Church of Christ in Levasy, MO 206 W. Old Lexington Rd., Levasy, MO 64066. Burial followed in Ebenezer Church Cemetery. The family greeted friends, Thursday evening at the church. Donations may be made in her name to the Ebenezer United Church of Christ. Mildred was born April 20, 1927 in Buckner, MO to Benjamin Carl and Olinda (Nienkamp) Brockemeyer and has been a life long area resident. She had been a school teacher in the Fort Osage, Buckner and Levasy areas for over 46 years before she retired in 1992. In addition to her love of teaching, she enjoyed playing piano, singing, writing songs and her life on the farm. Her greatest belief in life was to put God first, family second and always serve others. She was a long time member of the Ebenezer United Church of Christ and the Women’s Fellowship at the church, AARP and the MSTA. She is survived by: a son, Nelson Struewe and wife Joan of Grain Valley, MO; a daughter, Nancy Hall and husband Bill of Independence, MO; a brother Eugene Brockemeyer and wife Mildred of Lincoln, NE; 5 grandchildren, Jeremy LaMastres, Carrie Keating, Kimberly Boileau, Heather Struewe, and Nathan Struewe; and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Loreen Edmondson. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel (816) 650-5555)