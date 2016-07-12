Doris Louise Young,age 73, passed away on May 22, 2016. A celebration of her life was held at Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams St. on Thursday, May 26, from 2-5 p.m., with a graveside inurnment immediately following at Buckner Hill Cemetery. Doris was born on August 4, 1942, in Kansas City, MO, to Leonard and Faye (Hall) Kirksey. She attended school in Levasy, MO. She married Robert Lilly, and to this union were born three children. After her children were grown, she became a CNA, and worked as a caretaker in various capacities throughout Indep-endence and Blue Springs. She later married Alan Young, who preceded her in death. Over the past ten years, Doris enjoyed travelling and spending time with her significant other, Dave West. She loved to paint and make crafts, and was very creative and artistic. She was a giving and generous person. She loved to be around her family, and certainly lived life to the fullest. Survivors include her daughter, Vicky Mosburg (husband, Scott); grandchildren, Daniel, Sarah, and Dustin; step-grandchildren, Kori, Sam, and Seth; great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Tanner, Kyler, and Isabella; and many loving nieces, nephews, and other family members who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert and Alan; son, Raymond; daughter, Deborah; and brothers, Denny and Bill. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation or the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel. com (Arr: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600)