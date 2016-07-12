The Gazette Weekly
Donald L. King, 69, formally of Buckner, MO passed away June 4, 2016 in Jackson TN. Visitation was held at 1:00-3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2016 with services to following at 3:00 p.m., at Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams Street, Buckner, Missouri 64016. Burial will take place in Buckner Hill Cemetery. Donald was born on September 1, 1946 in Gallatin, MO to Carl Sr. and Wilma (Vanderpool) King. In 1965 Donald enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and proudly served our country until 1969, at which time he transferred to the Reserves and continue to serve until 1971. He was employed for over 28 years with Ronson Machine and Manufacturing in Independence. Donald was the Past President of Masons Lodge #149 in Independence. He enjoyed working in the yard and always had the best lawn in the neighborhood! Don also enjoyed deer hunting and spending time with his family. Survivors include; brother Carl King Jr.; sister Dorothy Yardley; 7 nieces and nephews, and extended family and many friends. Don is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold King. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel 816-650-5555).
Doris Louise YoungJuly 12, 2016
Mildred B. StrueweJuly 12, 2016
JO SUE HORNERFebruary 14, 2016
FRANCES NADINE WESTERFIELDFebruary 14, 2016
Brian L. AlexanderDecember 29, 2015
Larry Carl Gorham, SrAugust 10, 2015
MARY I. MORGANJune 28, 2015
Stanton Thayer BrownDecember 28, 2014
Victor D. GraggDecember 28, 2014
Farol Thomas BaldusDecember 28, 2014
Share
About Author
On line school pages December 22, 2014
December 28, 2014
Mr. Farnan leaves in style
July 30, 2014
Schools open soon
July 30, 2014
Please exercise your right to vote on August 5
July 30, 2014
NAOMI R. CRAIG
July 30, 2014
School has started
August 25, 2016
Buckner Chamber of Commerce meets
August 25, 2016
Wellington’s Fair coming next month
August 25, 2016
Olympic silver medalist from Wellington
August 25, 2016
On line newspaper August 17, 2016
August 25, 2016