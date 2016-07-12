Donald L. King, 69, formally of Buckner, MO passed away June 4, 2016 in Jackson TN. Visitation was held at 1:00-3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2016 with services to following at 3:00 p.m., at Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams Street, Buckner, Missouri 64016. Burial will take place in Buckner Hill Cemetery. Donald was born on September 1, 1946 in Gallatin, MO to Carl Sr. and Wilma (Vanderpool) King. In 1965 Donald enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and proudly served our country until 1969, at which time he transferred to the Reserves and continue to serve until 1971. He was employed for over 28 years with Ronson Machine and Manufacturing in Independence. Donald was the Past President of Masons Lodge #149 in Independence. He enjoyed working in the yard and always had the best lawn in the neighborhood! Don also enjoyed deer hunting and spending time with his family. Survivors include; brother Carl King Jr.; sister Dorothy Yardley; 7 nieces and nephews, and extended family and many friends. Don is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold King. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel 816-650-5555).